Nearly $1 million worth of drugs seized at Blytheville auto shop

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. – People in Blytheville knew Top & Bottom Auto Care as nothing more than a run-of-the-mill auto shop.

“Changing tires, it was a tire place,” said Carlos Don.

So everyone was surprised when Homeland Security agents and Blytheville police showed up Friday evening with guns drawn.

“They had it pointed toward the back like they securing it,” said witness Ashley Burton.

It didn’t take authorities long to secure a container which they said contained 88 pounds of drugs, including 62.7 pounds of meth, 23 pounds of marijuana and 2.4 pounds of either heroin or cocaine.

Homeland Security agents say they first spotted the container in Memphis and allowed it to travel to Blytheville.

Authorities say the drugs were worth nearly $1 million.

Randie Booker and George Green were arrested and their bonds were set at $1 million apiece.

Despite the “open” sign in the window, no one came to the door at the business when WREG knocked.