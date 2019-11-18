Jackson keeps Hustle perfect in the G League

Southaven, Miss. — Josh Jackson continues his strong start in the G League.

Jackson scored 22 points and hit 4 3’s to help the Memphis Hustle stay unbeaten by knocking off the South Bay Lakers 137-120.

In his first 5 games with the Hustle, Jackson is averaging 20 points a game, going 14 of 25 from behind the 3-point line.

From the fourth pick in the 2017 draft to having to prove yourself in the G League, Jackson is hoping the right mind set leads to even more success, in this unique situation.

“Coming to work everyday, ready to get better,” said Jackson. “It’s been a long summer. From the start of training camp, I felt like we had a good group of guys who are all invested. It’s made it really easy for me to come out and just be focused and play hard.”

“What we’re working on is just to continue to develop and just get better, on and off the court. Working hard and letting this stuff transfer on the floor. Letting him play and be him. We’re having a great time doing it,” said Memphis Hustle coach Jason March.