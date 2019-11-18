× Inmate walks away from work detail on Winchester

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County inmate walked away from a work detail and has not been seen since Saturday, county authorities said.

Police are looking for 27-year-old Corneitra Dye. They say she was working at South Germantown Road and Winchester when she left her work area.

Dye is a minimum level 3 inmate and was cleared to be able to work on external work lines. She was serving a two-year sentence on child abuse charges and had another 14 months left on her sentence.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.