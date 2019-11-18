Does It Work: Transformer Cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It seems like holiday shopping starts earlier and earlier, and, if your kids are eyeing remote control cars for this year, we're putting two to the Does It Work test to see which one is the better deal.

Both ordered off Amazon, these remote control cars boast about transforming into robots effortlessly. The toy Lamborghini comes in at $29.99 and claims to have realistic engine sounds, one button transformation and a controller that is easy to use.

The toy Bugatti comes in at $48.97. It too, claims to pump out realistic engine sounds, offers a one button transformation plus a controller that's easy to use.

We brought in 11-year-old Jeramiah Matthews to test both!

First up was the Lamborghini.

"It works spot on. And it turns spot on too."

With one quick push of a button, the car started transforming.

"This is awesome. This is awesome!"

"Like I'm playing autobots or something," Jeramiah added.

While the controller was easy to use and it did transform, we didn't hear the engine sound that it claimed to have.

Next up, the Bugatti.

Once it turned on the headlights started flashing and the engine sound pumped out.

The one button transformation was also pretty cool, but there were problems with the remote connecting to the car.

The Lamborghini passed the Does It Work test while the Bugatti flopped.