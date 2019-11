× Amazon to open fulfillment center in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Amazon will be creating 500 new jobs when it opens its newest fulfillment center in Olive Branch, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant announced on Monday.

“This is a tremendous milestone for Desoto County and our entire state,” Bryant tweeted.

Bryant didn’t say when the company will open the facility or provide any details on the jobs except to say they would be full-time.

This is a developing story.