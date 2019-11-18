AAC releases new scheduling model for 2020 and 2021
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco has announced the two-year football scheduling model for conference games that will be in place for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons.
The scheduling model was approved by The American’s athletic directors last week at the conference’s fall meeting in Philadelphia.
The 2020 season will be the first for The American with 11 football-playing institutions. The 2020 and 2021 schedules will include eight conference games – four home games and four road contests – for each team in each season. Each team will face the other 10 teams at least once in the two-year cycle.
“This scheduling model provides balance and competitive equity and will contribute to the exciting seasons to which we have become accustomed in the American Athletic Conference,” said Aresco. “It is a fair model that was unanimously supported by our athletic directors.”
The American will not have a divisional format for its 2020 and 2021 football seasons. The conference will determine the procedures for determining the participants in the American Athletic Conference Football Championship at a later date.
American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Format
2020
UCF
Home: Cincinnati, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa
Away: ECU, Houston, Memphis, USF
(will not play Navy, SMU)
Cincinnati
Home: ECU, Houston, Memphis, USF
Away: UCF, SMU, Temple, Tulsa
(will not play Navy, Tulane)
ECU
Home: UCF, Navy, SMU, Tulane
Away: Cincinnati, USF, Temple, Tulsa
(will not play Houston, Memphis)
USF
Home: UCF, ECU, Navy, Tulsa
Away: Cincinnati, Houston, Memphis, Temple
(will not play SMU, Tulane)
Temple
Home: Cincinnati, ECU, USF, SMU
Away: UCF, Memphis, Navy, Tulane
(will not play Houston, Tulsa)
Houston
Home: UCF, USF, Tulane, Tulsa
Away: Cincinnati, Memphis, Navy, SMU
(will not play ECU, Temple)
Memphis
Home: UCF, Houston, USF, Temple
Away: Cincinnati, Navy, SMU, Tulane
(will not play ECU, Tulsa)
Navy
Home: Houston, Memphis, Temple, Tulsa
Away: ECU, USF, SMU, Tulane
(will not play UCF, Cincinnati)
SMU
Home: Cincinnati, Houston, Memphis, Navy
Away: ECU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa
(will not play UCF, USF)
Tulane
Home: Memphis, Navy, SMU, Temple
Away: UCF, ECU, Houston, Tulsa
(will not play Cincinnati, USF)
Tulsa
Home: Cincinnati, ECU, Tulane, SMU
Away: UCF, USF, Houston, Navy
(will not play Memphis, Temple)
2021
UCF
Home: ECU, USF, Memphis, Tulane
Away: Cincinnati, Temple, Navy, SMU
(will not play Houston, Tulsa)
Cincinnati
Home: UCF, SMU, Temple, Tulsa
Away: ECU, Navy, USF, Tulane
(will not play Houston, Memphis)
ECU
Home: Cincinnati, USF, Temple, Tulane
Away: UCF, Houston, Memphis, Navy
(will not play SMU, Tulsa)
USF
Home: Cincinnati, Houston, Temple, Tulsa
Away: UCF, ECU, SMU, Tulane
(will not play Memphis, Navy)
Temple
Home: UCF, Houston, Memphis, Navy
Away: Cincinnati, ECU, USF, Tulsa
(will not play SMU, Tulane)
Houston
Home: ECU, Memphis, Navy, SMU
Away: USF, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa
(will not play UCF, Cincinnati)
Memphis
Home: ECU, Navy, SMU, Tulane
Away: UCF, Houston, Temple, Tulsa
(will not play Cincinnati, USF)
Navy
Home: UCF, Cincinnati, ECU, SMU
Away: Houston, Memphis, Temple, Tulsa
(will not play USF, Tulane)
SMU
Home: UCF, USF, Tulane, Tulsa
Away: Cincinnati, Houston, Memphis, Navy
(will not play ECU, Temple)
Tulane
Home: Cincinnati, Houston, USF, Tulsa
Away: UCF, ECU, Memphis, SMU
(will not play Navy, Temple)
Tulsa
Home: Houston, Memphis, Navy, Temple
Away: Cincinnati, USF, SMU, Tulane
(will not play UCF, ECU)