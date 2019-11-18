× AAC releases new scheduling model for 2020 and 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco has announced the two-year football scheduling model for conference games that will be in place for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons.

The scheduling model was approved by The American’s athletic directors last week at the conference’s fall meeting in Philadelphia.

The 2020 season will be the first for The American with 11 football-playing institutions. The 2020 and 2021 schedules will include eight conference games – four home games and four road contests – for each team in each season. Each team will face the other 10 teams at least once in the two-year cycle.

“This scheduling model provides balance and competitive equity and will contribute to the exciting seasons to which we have become accustomed in the American Athletic Conference,” said Aresco. “It is a fair model that was unanimously supported by our athletic directors.”

The American will not have a divisional format for its 2020 and 2021 football seasons. The conference will determine the procedures for determining the participants in the American Athletic Conference Football Championship at a later date.

American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Format

2020

UCF

Home: Cincinnati, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa

Away: ECU, Houston, Memphis, USF

(will not play Navy, SMU)

Cincinnati

Home: ECU, Houston, Memphis, USF

Away: UCF, SMU, Temple, Tulsa

(will not play Navy, Tulane)

ECU

Home: UCF, Navy, SMU, Tulane

Away: Cincinnati, USF, Temple, Tulsa

(will not play Houston, Memphis)

USF

Home: UCF, ECU, Navy, Tulsa

Away: Cincinnati, Houston, Memphis, Temple

(will not play SMU, Tulane)

Temple

Home: Cincinnati, ECU, USF, SMU

Away: UCF, Memphis, Navy, Tulane

(will not play Houston, Tulsa)

Houston

Home: UCF, USF, Tulane, Tulsa

Away: Cincinnati, Memphis, Navy, SMU

(will not play ECU, Temple)

Memphis

Home: UCF, Houston, USF, Temple

Away: Cincinnati, Navy, SMU, Tulane

(will not play ECU, Tulsa)

Navy

Home: Houston, Memphis, Temple, Tulsa

Away: ECU, USF, SMU, Tulane

(will not play UCF, Cincinnati)

SMU

Home: Cincinnati, Houston, Memphis, Navy

Away: ECU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa

(will not play UCF, USF)

Tulane

Home: Memphis, Navy, SMU, Temple

Away: UCF, ECU, Houston, Tulsa

(will not play Cincinnati, USF)

Tulsa

Home: Cincinnati, ECU, Tulane, SMU

Away: UCF, USF, Houston, Navy

(will not play Memphis, Temple)

2021

UCF

Home: ECU, USF, Memphis, Tulane

Away: Cincinnati, Temple, Navy, SMU

(will not play Houston, Tulsa)

Cincinnati

Home: UCF, SMU, Temple, Tulsa

Away: ECU, Navy, USF, Tulane

(will not play Houston, Memphis)

ECU

Home: Cincinnati, USF, Temple, Tulane

Away: UCF, Houston, Memphis, Navy

(will not play SMU, Tulsa)

USF

Home: Cincinnati, Houston, Temple, Tulsa

Away: UCF, ECU, SMU, Tulane

(will not play Memphis, Navy)

Temple

Home: UCF, Houston, Memphis, Navy

Away: Cincinnati, ECU, USF, Tulsa

(will not play SMU, Tulane)

Houston

Home: ECU, Memphis, Navy, SMU

Away: USF, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa

(will not play UCF, Cincinnati)

Memphis

Home: ECU, Navy, SMU, Tulane

Away: UCF, Houston, Temple, Tulsa

(will not play Cincinnati, USF)

Navy

Home: UCF, Cincinnati, ECU, SMU

Away: Houston, Memphis, Temple, Tulsa

(will not play USF, Tulane)

SMU

Home: UCF, USF, Tulane, Tulsa

Away: Cincinnati, Houston, Memphis, Navy

(will not play ECU, Temple)

Tulane

Home: Cincinnati, Houston, USF, Tulsa

Away: UCF, ECU, Memphis, SMU

(will not play Navy, Temple)

Tulsa

Home: Houston, Memphis, Navy, Temple

Away: Cincinnati, USF, SMU, Tulane

(will not play UCF, ECU)