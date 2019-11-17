× Man shot in North Memphis, suspect not in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition in the hospital after being shot in North Memphis on Sunday, and police have not found who is responsible.

The shooting was reported to happen around 1 p.m. Sunday at 1053 N. Watkins. A man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect could have been in an older model, four-door Cadillac, but they did not know what color the car was.

Streets in the area were blocked off with crime scene tape while police investigated.