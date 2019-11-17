× Man shot dead in South Memphis, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in South Memphis, and the suspect is not in custody.

Police said around 8:25 p.m. that they were at the scene where a man was shot dead in the 1400 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The suspect was seen running eastbound from the scene, and police described the suspect as a black man wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans or sweatpants.

Memphis Police blocked off the portion of Elvis Presley Boulevard between South Parkway E. and Kerr Avenue.

This is an active scene and an ongoing investigation. WREG has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.