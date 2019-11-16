× Suspects flee to Memphis from Mississippi traffic stop, still at large

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Suspects driving a reportedly stolen car are at large in Memphis after fleeing a traffic stop in Southaven on Saturday.

Southaven Police attempted to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen near Getwell and Central Parkway around 2:30 p.m., when the suspect driving the car attempted to run over a Southaven Police Officer.

Officers then fired shots at the suspects, but it is unclear if anyone was hit.

Police said the suspects fled the scene heading north into Memphis. The suspects are still at large.

Streets in the area were closed initially following the incident.

No officers were injured in the incident, Southaven Police said.

The reportedly stolen car is a 2015 tan Ford Fusion with a Tennessee vehicle tag of 3N44H9.

Anyone with information should contact Southaven Police at 662-393-8652.