Seattle Police captain arrested in own department’s prostitution sting

SEATTLE (KCPQ) – A Seattle police captain is accused of sexual exploitation after he was arrested in an undercover operation by his own department.

"Seattle Police arrested a 53-year-old SPD employee last night in an undercover Vice operation in North Seattle," said a Seattle Police Department spokesperson. "The employee was booked into King County Jail with a request for misdemeanor charges, and the information was forwarded to the Office of Police Accountability."

Randal Woolery, 53, was booked into the King County Jail shortly after midnight Thursday and was released less than half an hour later, according to the jail roster.

Sources told KIRO that Woolery offered the undercover officer, who was posing as a prostitute, $40.

A police department spokesperson said the suspect is a 31-year veteran of SPD and was assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau.

The suspect was placed on administrative leave.