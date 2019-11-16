× One juvenile, two adults injured in interstate crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were injured in a crash on the interstate on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at Sam Cooper & I-240 westbound.

The Memphis Fire Department says that one person was taken to Le Bonheur while two others were taken to Regional One. Memphis police say that one adult was in critical condition, while the other adult and the juvenile were both in non-critical condition.

There is no information regarding the ages of the victims at this time.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the on-ramp is closed and westbound traffic is blocked. Eastbound traffic is not experiencing any delays.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.