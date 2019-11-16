× One child, two adults injured in interstate crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were injured in a crash at Sam Cooper and Interstate 240 Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at Sam Cooper and I-240 westbound.

The Memphis Fire Department said one child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, and two adults were taken to Regional One Hospital. Memphis Police said one adult was in critical condition, while the other adult and the child were both in non-critical condition.

There is no information regarding the ages of the victims at this time.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the on-ramp is closed and westbound traffic is blocked. Eastbound traffic is not experiencing any delays.

WREG will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.