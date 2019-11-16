Man shot in Frayser, no suspect in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was shot in Frayser and taken to the hospital Saturday night, and police currently don’t have a suspect.
Police said around 9:50 p.m. that they were at a shooting scene in the 1400 block of Baggett, where one man was shot.
The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Police do not have a suspect in custody, and they did not provide any suspect information.
This is an ongoing investigation.
MPD is working a shooting on Baggett Dr. in Frayser. One man reportedly shot. Police say he’s in non-critical condition.
Right now, it appears officers are searching for something across the street from the incident. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/L7hME0M4H9
— Quametra Wilborn (@QWilbornTV) November 17, 2019