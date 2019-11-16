Man shot in Frayser, no suspect in custody

Posted 10:02 pm, November 16, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was shot in Frayser and taken to the hospital Saturday night, and police currently don’t have a suspect.

Police said around 9:50 p.m. that they were at a shooting scene in the 1400 block of Baggett, where one man was shot.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody, and they did not provide any suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.