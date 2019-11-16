× Man shot in Frayser, no suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was shot in Frayser and taken to the hospital Saturday night, and police currently don’t have a suspect.

Police said around 9:50 p.m. that they were at a shooting scene in the 1400 block of Baggett, where one man was shot.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody, and they did not provide any suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation.