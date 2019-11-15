Youth Villages hosting job fair to fill 200 positions

The private non-profit geared to helping emotionally and behaviorally troubled children is turning what is currently their boy's center to Bill's Place — dedicated to the memory of Youth Village's CEO's parents.

"We have a neuro lab, we have a movie theater, a state of the art, a gym that almost looks like the FedExForum, it's beautiful," said Carl Davis, assistant director of residential services.

"We needed a bigger expansion for kids with a higher need of integrated supportive services," he said.

With the growth comes new jobs, for people without degrees and for those with bachelor's and master's-level degrees. Jobs include direct care staff, night monitors, nurses, teachers.