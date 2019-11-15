Youth Villages hosting job fair to fill 200 positions

Construction is happening now for an expansion at the Youth Villages campus that will open up 72 new beds for a facility holding about 144 new kids.
The private non-profit geared to helping emotionally and behaviorally troubled children is turning what is currently their boy's center to Bill's Place — dedicated to the memory of Youth Village's CEO's parents.
"We have a neuro lab, we have a movie theater, a state of the art, a gym that almost looks like the FedExForum, it's beautiful," said Carl Davis, assistant director of residential services.
"We needed a bigger expansion for kids with a higher need of integrated supportive services," he said.
With the growth comes new jobs, for people without degrees and for those with bachelor's and master's-level degrees. Jobs include direct care staff, night monitors, nurses, teachers.
Davis says it's fulfilling work.
"We definitely need someone with a passion for children," he said. "... These are not the easiest kids to work with. They do present challenging behaviors, we have a very intense environment but the impact but the impact we make on these kids is priceless."
They hope to have the expansion complete by early 2020.
If you are interested in working at Youth Villages the job fair is Tuesday at 1 pm. Click here for more information.