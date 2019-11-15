Whitehaven sets up 6A showdown with Houston after second week of High School Playoffs

Posted 11:17 pm, November 15, 2019, by
Data pix.

Memphis, Tenn.  -- It's a game many people have been waiting to see and now we'll get it.

Whitehaven posts its seventh shutout of the season, 13-0 over Central and Lincoln Pare runs for 287 yards and four touchdowns to keep the Mustangs unbeaten, 55-20 over White Station.  Those two wins means Whitehaven and Houston will meet next week in the 6A Quarterfinals.

Also staying alive in the postseason--MUS, Fairley and Olive Branch, who opened the Mississippi state playoffs with a 24-7 win over Madison Central.

