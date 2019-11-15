× SCS: School employee on leave after allegation of assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An allegation of assault by a teacher against a student at Hickory Ridge Middle School is under investigation, school authorities confirmed Friday night.

Shelby County Schools did not provide information on the allegation, but said the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

They said the matter had been reported to “appropriate authorities.”

“Student safety is our top priority, and we always take any report involving student safety very seriously,” SCS said in a statement.