Rough transcript of first call between Presidents Trump, Zelensky call released

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump released the summary transcript of an April congratulatory call with Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

The memo recaps the short April call in which President Trump congratulates Zelensky on his election. There is no mention of Biden or corruption but Mr. Trump does note that he once hosted the Miss Universe contest in Ukraine.

The focus of the Democratic-led House impeachment inquiry has been on another call between President Trump and Zelensky that was made on July 25.

In that call, President Trump asked Ukraine’s president to do him “a favor” and look into the actions of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.