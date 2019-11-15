× Records: Death at FedEx is at least the third since 2015

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has obtained records that suggest Wednesday’s fatal workplace accident at the FedEx hub was not the first time safety inspectors have been called to the facility due to a death.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Duntate Young’s death this past week was the third death at the facility since 2015.

In fact, inspectors were here in Memphis just last month looking into safety practices.

Young was reportedly working at the hub when the incident took place. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The state was notified about what it calls a “fatal workplace accident” and sent an inspector to the facility to figure out what happened. They said the details of that investigation will be released to the public after the probe is completed and closed.