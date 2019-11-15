Police look for pair involved in two business robberies in two hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are hoping you can help them catch two robbers who tried to hold up two stores within two hours.

A Cricket store on Poplar Avenue in East Memphis is one of two stores police say this pair tried to rob Wednesday night. Their second stop was a Domino's on Airways.

They left the Domino's with money from the cash register. Employees at Cricket say the same masked robbers forced an employee to the back of their store at gunpoint, but couldn't get to any of their phones or cash, which were locked away for the night.

"It's that time of the year we are just going to have to do a little more do diligence and be more security minded," said Deb Crawford, the manager of Cartridge World in the same shopping plaza on busy Poplar Avenue as the Cricket store.

She said two days before the attempted robbery at Cricket, they began locking their doors earlier.

"We just had the time change and I've been in security for several years and the military, and it`s just the climate we have today. You have to be careful," she said.

Customers can still get in after dark — they just have to knock first..

Cricket says it considering doing the same thing and adding more security.