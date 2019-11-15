Police leader says 12-year-old carjacker case points to problem in community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old boy accused of attempting to carjack a 65-year-old woman at an East Memphis grocery earlier this week is expected in Juvenile Court next Friday.

In a tearful interview with WREG on Thursday, his mother said the family was down on their luck and the crime was a cry for help. She said he knew better than to put people in danger.

Knowing better means doing better, according to Mike Williams, president of the Memphis Police Association, a man who has dedicated his life to serving and protecting.

The life-long public servant says too often, children can find themselves being written off.

"People talk about, we have a lost generation. No we don't have a left generation — we know where they are," Williams said.

In the case of the 12-year-old accused of attempted carjacking, his family is living in a motel, trying to put the pieces of their lives together.

Williams says this is an example of the vicious cycle that fuels crime in our community.

"I'm hoping because of this situation, you're going to go that way. Guess what? Its hard to go that way because it takes longer and you have to put in a whole lot of effort," Williams said. "By getting on the right path, it can certainly lead to a bright future."