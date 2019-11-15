Enrollment declines at University of Mississippi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi is one of five public universities in the Magnolia State showing a decline in student enrollment from this time last year.

It's the third year in a row the school has seen a decline, and it's something university administrators want to turn around.

Ole Miss reported a fall enrollment of 22,273 students. That number includes the Oxford campus, four regional campuses and students attending the University Medical Center.

But figures released by the state show a drop of 817 students from 2018, a 3.5% decrease.

"The administration just said that enrollment was declining all over the country and it wasn't just unique to ole miss," freshman Jeffery van Deven said.

Turning around low enrollment numbers has the attention of Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce.

He would not go on camera but said in a statement that the university recognizes the challenges of recruiting students, pointing to declining numbers of college and university students nationally.

"We are addressing this challenge through additional investments in technology, marketing and recruiting," Boyce said. "We are proud to offer an unsurpassed learning environment and life-changing student experiences."

Another student we talked with says high tuition fees could also be the reason for sagging enrollment numbers.

"Tuition has gone up each year for students to attend Ole Miss," Tyler Kemp said. "So if it goes from $30,000 dollars to $35,000 dollars in the next year, that's going to cause a lot of students not to want to come."