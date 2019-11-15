× Mid-South Peace & Justice Center loses director, staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Peace & Justice Center announced Friday that its executive director has left the organization and full-time staff members are gone.

Executive Director Bradley Watkins had served at the nonprofit social justice organization for 11 years. In a Facebook post, the board thanked him for his services.

No full-time staff members remain, the group said, citing fundraising issues. Some programs for the homeless and bus riders would continue.

The group said its “primary focus at this time is imagining the future of this organization in order to best serve our mission.”

Mid-South Peace & Justice Center recently moved into space at First Congregational Church in Cooper-Young.

“Our dedication to a movement led by those most affected by injustice has not changed,” the group said.