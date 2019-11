× Memphis police lieutenant indicted on rape, sexual battery charges

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A lieutenant with the Memphis Police Department was indicted on rape and sexual battery charges, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jeffrey Jones was accused of raping the 15-year-old daughter on an acquaintance sometime between December 2018 and May 2019. The incident reportedly took place inside a home in Arlington.

Jones was booked and subsequently released on a $75,000 bond.