Man gets life sentence in Collierville workplace murder

MEMPHIS, Ten. — A man fired from a Collierville company was convicted of first-degree murder Friday after prosecutors say he killed a co-worker in the parking lot last year.

Termaine York, 22, was sentenced to life in prison after a jury’s verdict in the death of Bruce Henderson, 50, outside the IPS Corporation on Industrial Boulevard Sept. 21, 2018.

Henderson was found shot to death in his vehicle. According to prosecutors, York was seen on surveillance video coming out from behind a parked car and firing multiple shots in an ambush attack on Henderson.

York was found less than an hour later walking along Highway 57. Officers found his gun and a mask in the area.

York had been fired by the company the previous day for poor job performance and apparently blamed Henderson, even though he was not York’s supervisor, District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said.