WATCH NOW: Day 2 of testimony in Trump impeachment hearings with testimony & analysis

Man gets life sentence in Collierville workplace murder

Posted 4:33 pm, November 15, 2019, by

Termaine York

MEMPHIS, Ten. — A man fired from a Collierville company was convicted of first-degree murder Friday after prosecutors say he killed a co-worker in the parking lot last year.

Termaine York, 22, was sentenced to life in prison after a jury’s verdict in the death of Bruce Henderson, 50, outside the IPS Corporation on Industrial Boulevard Sept. 21, 2018.

Henderson was found shot to death in his vehicle. According to prosecutors, York was seen on surveillance video coming out from behind a parked car and firing multiple shots in an ambush attack on Henderson.

York was found less than an hour later walking along Highway 57. Officers found his gun and a mask in the area.

York had been fired by the company the previous day for poor job performance and apparently blamed Henderson, even though he was not York’s supervisor, District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.