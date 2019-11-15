× Deputies: Corinth man set on fire, killed now accused in murder; additional suspects charged

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities believe that the man recently shot and set on fire on Corinth’s Main Street may have been involved in the disappearance and murder of another man.

On November 6 officers launched an investigation after the shooting death of Terrance Cole, Junior. They said the young father was shot by David Rhodes, driven about six miles away to Main Street and Buchanan in Corinth, and then set on fire while inside the vehicle.

Rhodes was arrested after authorities spotted him walking away from the car.

While continuing their investigation, law enforcement with the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office and Corinth Police Department learned that Cole’s death may have been retaliation for the disappearance and murder of Jeffery Moore.

To this day, Moore’s body has not been located.

On November 14, investigators charged Christina Gurley and Alissa Wilburn with being an accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.

If you can help authorities in either case, call (662) 286-5521.