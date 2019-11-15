Cordova pastor helps catch assault suspect

Warren Bennett

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — An Alabama man wanted for a series of violent crimes against the elderly was captured in Shelby County with some help from a local pastor.

Police say 26-year old Warren Bennett is accused of burglary and first degree assault. Three victims were badly beaten in the robberies.

Bennett was spotted in a stolen car near Grace Community Church in Cordova. The pastor thought he was homeless, but Bennett acted suspiciously and the pastor called police, who arrested him.

 

