Conley returns to Memphis for the first time as a Utah Jazz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It just doesn't look right, does it? No Beale Street Blue, and wearing the number 10, not 11.

Truth be told, it doesn't much feel right either but Mike Conley, back in Memphis for the first time since being traded away this summer to the Utah Jazz.

"It's really weird. I'm not going to lie. Everything just seems backwards because I'm use to coming in the player's entrance," said Conley.

For Conley and Grizzlies fans, tonight is uncharted territory as the once franchise cornerstone returns.

But even though his uniform changed, he'll always be Captain Clutch here in Memphis.

"We have the same feelings towards each other. I love the city. I love the community," said Conley. "We've done a lot for each other. I'm excited to be able to play in front of them.">

Conley played with the Grizz for 12 seasons and leads the franchise in points, 3-pointers, assists, steals, and games played.

"When you come here, you just know he's been here, he changed the culture," said new Grizz point guard Ja Morant. "The grit and grind and everything. Just how hard he fought for his teammates, his team and he did whatever he could here and got wins."

"It's gonna be a little weird seeing the Jazz on his chest. Mike meant so much for this organization, the city and the community. St. Jude. He left his mark here," said Grizzlies forward and former Conley teammate Dillon Brooks.

They say there's no crying in baseball, well Conley not afraid to admit there might be some in basketball ... at least tonight that is.

"I'm pretty sure I will. It's pretty tough, kind of get emotional just being in the building right now. To say you're not going to cry, you're not going to do all that. I have no idea what's going to happen."