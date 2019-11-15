× At least 2 shot at New Jersey high school football game

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. — At least two people were transported to the hospital Friday evening after a shooting took place during a high school football game in New Jersey, police said.

The condition of the two was not immediately known, said Matthew Hartman, spokesman for Pleasantville police.

Police were called around 8:38 p.m. while the Pleasantville High School team was hosting Camden High School, he said, adding that police are coordinating with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Newark office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted its agents were responding.

CNN Philadelphia affiliate KYW showed aerial footage of police at the stadium.