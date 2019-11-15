WATCH NOW: Day 2 of testimony in Trump impeachment hearings with testimony & analysis

19-year-old arrested in deadly Munford shooting

Posted 3:19 pm, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:21PM, November 15, 2019

Matthew Bogenschneider

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Munford Police announced an arrest Friday in a deadly shooting a day earlier.

Matthew Bogenschneider, 19, was charged with one count of reckless homicide and booked in to the Tipton County Jail. Bond has not been set.

Investigators say he is responsible for the shooting death of Raymond Sonwineski, 29, of Drummonds.

Sonwineski was killed Thursday in the 300 block of Bass Avenue in Munford in the small town’s first murder of 2019.

TBI agents are involved in the investigation, in addition to Munford Police.

