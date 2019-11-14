× Tunica authorities release photo of man wanted in pharmacy heist

TUNICA, Miss. — Mississippi authorities released a photo of an armed man they say robbed a local pharmacy that just opened this month.

Employees were inside RX Express Tunica around 5 p.m. Wednesday when the suspect walked inside armed with a rifle and demanded money.

No one was hurt during the encounter.

WREG’s Shay Arthur learned that the business just opened its doors this month, replacing the local Fred’s that closed.

If you know anything that could help in this case, call (662) 363-2400, (662) 910-0400 or (662) 363-1411.