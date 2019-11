× Police investigating domestic shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders were called to a Raleigh neighborhood following a shooting early Thursday morning.

The Memphis Fire Department received a call of a shooting in the 3400 block of Wythe Road around 4 a.m. When they arrived they found one man had been shot and was in extremely critical condition.

Authorities told WREG this appears to be a domestic situation, but wouldn’t provide any more details.

