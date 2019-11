× One man shot in laundromat on Millbranch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a coin laundry on Millbranch left a man in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

Police reported the shooting at Phil’s Coin-Op Laundry at 5174 Millbranch around 3:15. One man was taken to the hospital.

Police did not have any information available on a suspect.