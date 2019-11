× One man dead in shooting at Whitehaven apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A shooting at the Millcreek Apartments in Whitehaven killed one man Thursday night, police said.

The victim was identified as Marquez Osby, 29. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police were on the scene at 4515 Millbranch around 8:45. Millcreek Apartments. They believe the suspect is known to the victim.

No arrest has been made.