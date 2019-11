× Man killed in Munford shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Munford, Tennessee say a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 12:40 near the post office at 302 Bass Street, Munford police said.

The victim was taken to Baptist Tipton hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are not releasing his name yet.

The Investigation will be turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation once they arrive, police said.