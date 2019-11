× Man injured, female detained after shooting at hotel near the airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured and a woman detained following an early morning shooting at a local motel.

Witnesses said they heard two gunshots at the Deluxe Inn at 3456 Lamar Avenue before 7 a.m. Thursday.

When first responders arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said a female was detained for questioning.