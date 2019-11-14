Kellie Carter Jackson, Chef Franco, Jeremy Scott & Matt Williams

Author Chat with Kellie Carter Jackson

In her new book Force and Freedom, Kellie Carter Jackson sets out to remind readers that the black resistance was always central to abolition. But in that fight to freedom, history shows that even African American abolitionist were willing and able to use force.

For more information on the upcoming talk at the National Civil Rights Museum, click here.

Cooking with Chef Franco

There's no better way to take off the chill than with a bowl of hearty and hot soup! Chef Franco stopped by to share a perfect recipe that will do just that.

Interview with Jeremy Scott

Imagine being a teenager in a world full of superheroes. It's already a tough time in anyone's life, but for three best friends life isn't always easy thanks to what some consider as disabilities. It's that world that was created by author and YouTuber Jeremy Scott.

For more on The Ables series, click here.

Music with Matt Williams

This Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient returned home from his third deployment in Afghanistan nearly a decade ago. Matt Williams now uses hit time to focus on the things he loves, one of which is music.

