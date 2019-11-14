Golfer Rachel Heck signs with Stanford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Wednesday afternoon St. Agnes golfer Rachel Heck signed her National Letter of Intent to play at Stanford. A huge congrats to one of the most decorated athletes to ever come out of the city of Memphis.

Heck was one of four Tigers to sign college scholarships Wednesday. The 4-time individual state golf champ is eager to join the Cardinal.

"There are obviously so many great options but Stanford was always my dream. Obviously, the academics are great there which is something that's really important to me. The golf program is incredible. I absolutely love the coaches. Growing up playing golf, it's been my dream to go to Stanford. To actually make it official today, it's crazy. I really still can't believe it. I committed a few years ago and I can't believe I'm at this point. It still feels unreal," said Rachel Heck.