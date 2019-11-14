× Friend of missing woman said he took her to hospital before disappearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is coming forward, claiming he has information about what may have happened to a Collierville woman now missing for a week and a half.

The man, who wanted to keep his identity hidden, said the night before 26-year-old Sarah Vinick disappeared, he brought her to Saint Francis Hospital after he said she blacked out.

The man said he wants to speak out with hopes someone else will come forward with more information.

“She was a sweet girl,” he said. “She was just all over the place. A wreck trying to figure out what she was going to do.”

It’s been nine days since Vinick was last seen. Surveillance footage shows her getting into a dark colored pickup while leaving the AirBnB where she was staying Nov. 5.

Family said she was staying at the home on Trondheim Drive in Cordova while she waited to move into her permanent home. They suspect foul play was involved in her disappearance.

The man WREG spoke with said he was with Sarah the day before she disappeared. He says a friend of theirs theirs asked him to drive Sarah to court that morning.

He says when they left, he made a stop by his house. When he got outside, he noticed Sarah was unresponsive.

“I was giving her CPR while going 80 miles per hour,” he said.

He says he drove her to Saint Francis Hospital and by the time they arrived, she was awake.

“When she realized where we were, she started freaking out, and I told her, ‘You’re awake and you’re fine. I’ll just drop you off at your AirBnB.’ I just pulled up here to make sure you were OK.”

He says Vinick then jumped out the car and took off running. Hours later he said he was notified that she got a ride from a stranger in a pickup.

The day Sarah disappeared, he said she asked to stop by their mutual friend’s house, as her stay at her AirBnB was coming to an end. That friend declined.

“I hope she’s just out somewhere trying to drown her sorrows and not something worse,” the man said.

Vinick’s mother said her daughter has a troubled past and they’ve been working to help her get back on her feet. She said they’ve hired a private investigator to look into her disappearance.

Her mother released this statement:

“Our daughter Sarah is dearly loved & we are desperate to find her. We’re doing our best to retrace the moments leading up to her disappearance, but we’re still missing vital information. At this time, we suspect foul play, and believe someone may have information that is for whatever reason being withheld. We are offering a reward for information that will lead us to our daughter, and are asking for the owner of the dark truck that picked her up on Tuesday 11/5 to please come forward and aid us in this search.”

If you know anything you are encouraged to contact police. A reward is available.