Easter-Thomas wins District 7 City Council runoff; Logan takes District 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Michalyn Easter-Thomas is expected to win the runoff race for the District 7 seat against incumbent City Councilman Berlin Boyd.

Easter-Thomas, a teacher, had 75% of the vote in unofficial final returns Thursday night. Boyd had been in the seat since 2015, and had been previously appointed to the seat in 2011.

In District 1, Rhonda Logan won against incumbent Sherman Greer, 56% to 44%. Greer had been appointed to fill a vacancy in that the seat. Logan is executive director at Raleigh Community Development Corporation

Final unofficial results in: Michalyn Easter-Thomas beats incumbent Berlin Boyd in District 7 by about 1,400 votes. Full results here: https://t.co/DQ6cYOVR1E #shelbyvote #vote901 #govotetn pic.twitter.com/AydSGS3MPt — Eric Lipford (@ELipford_WREG3) November 15, 2019