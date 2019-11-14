× Businessman Mark Giannini takes plea deal in rape case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local businessman Mark Giannini agreed to a plea settlement in a 2013 rape case.

Giannini entered an Alford plea, which means he acknowledges that the state has enough evidence to convict him but still maintains his innocence. As part of the deal, he pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge and sentenced to four years. All other charges were thrown out.

According to information presented in court, the victim met Giannini in October 2013 and he told her he needed a personal assistant.

Around that time the pair went swimming together and as she was getting ready to leave he asked her to touch him inappropriately. She refused and that’s when he reportedly raped her.

He was originally charged with rape, which meant he was looking at up to 12 years behind bars.

If he violates the terms of his plea deal – which include having no contact with the victim – he will have to serve four years in custody.