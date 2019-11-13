× Two years later: Family and friends hope for leads in drive-by murder of 10-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People with heavy hearts gathered Wednesday to remember a 10-year-old boy taken from this earth way too soon.

It’s been two years since Richard Jordan III was shot and killed while riding in the back of an SUV, and the killers still haven’t been caught. Friends and family hosted a candlelight vigil in his honor Wednesday night.

People in attendance sent up both balloons and prayers in memory of Jordan.

“Fly high little Richard. We love you!”

It’s been two years since he was shot and killed in the back of an SUV with his mom and his mom’s friend at Airways and Ketchum, but his killers are still running free.

“I lost a little son, and that’s my baby,” father Richard Jordan II said. “That’s my heart.”

Jordan II asked people in the community to do whatever they can to help police make arrests in the case.

“I know somebody seen something,” he said. “If that was their child, they gonna want the same justice.”

Police said the SUV was stopped at the light when three cars pulled up on both sides. Investigators released surveillance photos of the vehicles.

“They surrounded the car and started shooting.”

Jordan’s mother, Rosalind Shields, immediately turned to check on her little boy, before her worst fear was realized.

Shields was too upset to say anything on camera Wednesday, but she has previously spoken to WREG.

“I heard my baby take his last breath,” she said previously. “I knew had lost my baby, and I’m still like, why?”

Friends and family said they have no idea why the killing happened, and many of them believe the shooters mistook that SUV for another vehicle.

“Y’all didn’t get y’all’s target — whoever it was. Y’all got an innocent child.”

Like Jordan’s father, police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“They will be caught. In Jesus’ name we pray, amen. Amen!”

Police know it’ll take more than prayer to bring Jordan’s killers to justice.

Anyone who knows anything that could help lead to Richard Jordan III’s killers should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.