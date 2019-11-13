State releases lead testing results for school districts surrounding Shelby County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — After lead levels from water sources in Shelby County Schools were released, WREG found that lead in water of school districts surrounding Shelby County may have lead issues of their own.

Some schools said they were already testing water before a law was passed last year requiring schools to test for lead at drinking water sources.

Lead at water sources can be an unnerving topic, but it's also an education moment.

"We don't want parents to be overly alarmed," Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said. "We know historically that lead poisoning negatively impacts children, so there truly is not a safe level of lead. There is what is considered acceptable by EPA standards and State of Tennessee law."

Those standards are 15 parts per billion of lead detection, and if results after testing are equal to or more than 20 parts per billion, the drinking water source must be removed from service.

WREG asked the state for results from counties surrounding Shelby and received Collierville, Dyer County, Germantown, Hardeman County, Millington and Tipton County.