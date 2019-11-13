× Police investigating armed robbery at Medical District Starbucks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after an armed robbery at a Starbucks on Union Avenue in the Medical District.

According to an employee, she was working at the 1420 Union Ave. store early Wednesday morning when a man walked up to the counter, announced he was robbing her and then demanded she give him everything in the register.

The suspect reportedly implied that he had a gun in his pocket and so the employee handed him $121.

That Starbucks location had just recently opened.