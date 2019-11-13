Pass It On: A local mom gets help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Erin Snow is experiencing some problems a young mother should never have to face. Fortunately, she has friends like Alexis Woods.

"She's a good friend of mine and her husband died about two years ago, and she was pregnant at the time when he died. Her little boy was just diagnosed with cancer, neuroblastoma."

Snow is taking her son to daily cancer treatments and isn't able to work. Needless to say, the bills are piling up.

Time to Pass It On! WREG's Tim Simpson hands her $300 from News Channel 3 and $300 from an anonymous donor, and they hit the road.

"Hey Erin!"

After Woods explains what's going on, Snow tries to hold back tears.

"Alright, ya ready?" Woods asks.

"No."

"Hold your hand out."

The money will help out little Brantley Snow.

"He's been through three rounds of chemo so far but he has medicines throughout the day. When we first came home from St. Jude, he had 15 medicines a day. So I had to take off to make sure he was taken care of."

This family faces a tough road ahead, but with such supportive friends, it's clear they won't go it alone.

If you would like to nominate someone for Pass It On, click here.