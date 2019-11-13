Man shot dead at Whitehaven apartments, suspect unknown

Posted 6:21 pm, November 13, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed at a Whitehaven apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, and police need help identifying the suspect.

Police said around 6 p.m. that a man was shot at the Millcreek Apartments. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available, and this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Google Map for coordinates 35.025152 by -90.007523.

