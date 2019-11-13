× FedEx employee dies at Memphis hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx worker has died at the company’s shipping hub in Memphis.

FedEx did not release many details of the employee’s death, but a spokesperson confirmed the person died while at the hub.

The company released the following statement about the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our team member at the Memphis hub. Our thoughts are with our colleague’s family, friends and co-workers at this difficult time. We are always focused on the health and safety of our people as a top priority, and we are fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation.”