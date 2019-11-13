Barr visits Memphis to unveil plan to reduce gun violence

Attorney General William P. Barr speaks to Kansas law enforcement officials at the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Forensic Science Center on October 02, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas. Barr was invited to the round table discussion by Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) where they discussed the state of Kansas law enforcement and ways to curb crime in the state. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Attorney General William Barr will be in Memphis Wednesday to unveil a new plan to reduce gun violence.

The program is called Project Guardian.

No other details have been released, but WREG will have a crew at the announcement.

