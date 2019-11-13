Attorneys release video of deadly shooting outside Fox Meadows business

WARNING: Graphic video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lawyers for Lamorris Robinson, the man shot dead while allegedly stealing a chainsaw from a business, have released surveillance video they say shows the shooting Oct. 16.

Charles Kalb, the owner of Mid-South Small Engines in Fox Meadows, is charged with first-degree murder. Investigators say he used an illegal sawed-off shotgun to shoot Robinson. A judge gave him a bond of $1 million.

In the video, a man can be seen running across a parking lot from the right, then falling to the ground. Another man holding a weapon walks up to the man, who is face-down on the ground, from the same direction.

A car drives by, and the man holding the weapon picks up an object — attorneys say it was a chainsaw — and walks back to the right. The man remains on the ground, moving, with no one around for several minutes.

Kalb’s attorneys say he feared for his life. Robinson’s family and attorney said the father of three was running away when he was shot in the back, and was unarmed.

Attorneys for Robinson say they will file a wrongful death suit against Kalb and others.