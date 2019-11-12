Snow accumulation, icy conditions discovered in Lake, Obion counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Mid-South may have dodged snow and icy conditions Tuesday morning, but you don't have to drive too far north to find it.

WREG's Melissa Moon headed to Tiptonville in Lake County, Tennessee, where they did see snow accumulation overnight. Snow was also reported on roads in Ridgely and Wynnburg.

Authorities in neighboring Obion County said conditions there are also bad.

Schools in both counties have been canceled.

Patches of snow and ice were reported by TDOT at the following locations in Lake County:

State Route 79 between Hathaway Lane and Highway 78.

State Route 181 between Dyer and Lake County Line

State Route 21 between Tiptonville Ferry Road and Obion County Line

State Route 78 between Obion-Lake County Line and State Line Road

State Route 212 between SR-22 and SR-78

SR 22 between Church Street and Kentucky State Line

State Route 213 between Grays Camp Road and Blue Basin Road

Patches of snow and ice were reported at the following locations in Obion County: