× SCS: More schools found to have high levels of lead in water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The latest round of lead testing results are in and several Shelby County Schools reportedly had results that were approximately one percent above the EPA threshold.

Last week, the district reported that 24 of its schools tested positive for traces of lead in water from fountains, sinks or coolers.

The latest positive results came from Airways Achievement Academy, Brownsville Elementary, East High School, Ida B. Wells Academy, Jackson Elementary, Macon-Hall Elementary, SCS Prep School -Northeast (Macon), SCS Prep School- Northwest (Pyramid), Sherwood Middle, Southwind High School, Trezevant Career and Technical and Trezevant High School.

The district said all of the impacted water sources were shut off.

Free screenings are available for students at Memphis public schools where elevated lead levels have been detected. The Shelby County Health Department said student lead screening and testing will be available starting Tuesday at its clinics during regular business hours.

The following schools tested positive for lead: