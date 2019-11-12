SCS: More schools found to have high levels of lead in water
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The latest round of lead testing results are in and several Shelby County Schools reportedly had results that were approximately one percent above the EPA threshold.
Last week, the district reported that 24 of its schools tested positive for traces of lead in water from fountains, sinks or coolers.
The latest positive results came from Airways Achievement Academy, Brownsville Elementary, East High School, Ida B. Wells Academy, Jackson Elementary, Macon-Hall Elementary, SCS Prep School -Northeast (Macon), SCS Prep School- Northwest (Pyramid), Sherwood Middle, Southwind High School, Trezevant Career and Technical and Trezevant High School.
The district said all of the impacted water sources were shut off.
Free screenings are available for students at Memphis public schools where elevated lead levels have been detected. The Shelby County Health Department said student lead screening and testing will be available starting Tuesday at its clinics during regular business hours.
The following schools tested positive for lead:
- B T Washington High School
- Berclair Elementary
- Central High School
- Charjean Elementary
- Chickasaw Middle School
- Double Tree Elementary
- Douglass (Pre-K)
- Douglass Elementary/Middle
- Egypt Elementary
- Gardenview Elementary
- Havenview Middle
- Idlewild Elementary
- Keystone Elementary
- Kingsbury Elementary
- Kingsbury Vocational
- Raleigh Egypt High
- Ridgeway Middle
- Sheffield High
- South Park Elementary
- Treadwell Middle
- Westside Elementary
- Whitehaven Elementary STEM School
- Whitehaven High
- Wooddale High
- Airways Achievement Academy
- Brownsville Elementary
- East High School
- Ida B Wells Academy
- Jackson Elementary
- Macon-Hall Elementary
- SCS Prep School – Northeast (Macon)
- SCS Prep School – Northwest (Pyramid)
- Sherwood Middle
- Southwind High
- Trezevant Career and Technical
- Trezevant High